Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.92% of Ingredion worth $273,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Ingredion by 11.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 552.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 39.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 52,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 130.5% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

INGR stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.50. 532,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,745. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.75. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

