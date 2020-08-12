Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Ingredion worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after buying an additional 39,273 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $11,900,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE INGR opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.35. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.