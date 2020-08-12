Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases 37 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider Gary McGrath bought 37 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £151.70 ($198.33).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Gary McGrath purchased 42 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.67).

Shares of ZTF traded up GBX 73 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 430 ($5.62). 86,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,457. The company has a market cap of $209.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60. Zotefoams plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 581.52 ($7.60). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 355.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 314.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 4.48 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zotefoams plc will post 1790.0000355 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

