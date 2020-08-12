Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 33.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $562,000.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $355,647.60. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,491.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

