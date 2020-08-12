Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $948,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,209.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

NYSE INSP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,668. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $8,404,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 116,570 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $12,315,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,563 shares of company stock worth $33,911,357 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

