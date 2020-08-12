Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.4% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,651,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

