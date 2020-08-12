Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 284.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for about 2.4% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.20% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $13,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 573.7% in the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. 4,162,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,282. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

