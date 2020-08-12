Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,098,802,000 after purchasing an additional 76,677 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,812,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,907,000 after purchasing an additional 265,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,418,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,244,000 after buying an additional 97,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

Shares of INTU traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $314.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

