Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stake Raised by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,376,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 362,652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,441,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,761,000 after buying an additional 260,208 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 727,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 131,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 266,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

