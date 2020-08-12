Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.2% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 365,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.19. 43,104,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,293,766. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $274.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

