Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 12th (AEO, AGESY, AN, ATCO, CNX, CUBE, EPAM, FCFS, HD, MPC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 12th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $349.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $246.00.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to an accumulate rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MVC CAPITAL INC is a business development company traded on the New York Stock Exchange, under the listing symbol MVC and is advised by The Tokarz Group Advisers LLC. MVC provides long-term equity and debt investment capital to fund growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations of small and middle-market companies in a variety of industries primarily located in the U.S. The investments can take the form of common and preferred stock (control and non-control investments) and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; senior and subordinated loans; or convertible securities. MVC serves as the lead investor for transactions, as well as a co-investor in companies along with other private equity sponsors. “

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company’s product candidates include aNK, haNK and taNK for the treatment of cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell. NantKwest, Inc. is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. “

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50.

