Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 328 put options on the company. This is an increase of 519% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 22.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 237,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 47.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 244,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 162.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 420,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 9.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 672,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 57,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

