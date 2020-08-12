iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned about 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,234,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,495,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.97. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $134.45 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.