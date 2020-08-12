iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stake Reduced by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,483 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned 0.74% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 220.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

AGZ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,459. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.07. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $124.18.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.