iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the February 13th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 795.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.97.

