iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,811 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 495.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 90,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,915 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $48.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

