iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Increased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 9.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $38,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,510 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,878,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,579,000 after purchasing an additional 392,075 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,719,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $185.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.98. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

