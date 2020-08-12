iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Increased by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3,550.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 4.2% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. JBF Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $26,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.88. 30,359,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,002,691. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

