iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,999 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEAR. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

BATS NEAR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. 556,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

