iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) is Allianz Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Allianz Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Allianz Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Allianz Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.08.

