iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Reduced by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527,005 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $92,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,904. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.76. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.03 and a 1-year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

