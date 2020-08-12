iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,479 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $31,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,338,000 after purchasing an additional 302,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,267,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,516. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.89.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

