iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Reduced by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,891,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 179,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,727. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.82. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

