iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,680,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,358,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 232,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.48. 31,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,404. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

