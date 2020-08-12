iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) is Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.64% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $25,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,578,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 107.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,348,000 after buying an additional 680,860 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 484.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 109,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 90,391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 441,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,324,000 after buying an additional 55,518 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.63. 919,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,618. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.36 and a 1-year high of $200.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.48.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.