Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITRI. Cowen decreased their target price on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Itron from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Itron has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.05.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Itron will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $70,070.00. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $25,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,395 shares of company stock worth $235,423 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,028,000 after acquiring an additional 274,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,235,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after acquiring an additional 45,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,150,000 after acquiring an additional 75,794 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after acquiring an additional 38,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

