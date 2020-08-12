Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Reduced by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,187 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for approximately 1.6% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $35,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,783,000 after purchasing an additional 368,890 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17,002.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 315,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,975,000 after buying an additional 313,188 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after buying an additional 306,539 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 478.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,505,000 after buying an additional 274,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 360.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 266,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after buying an additional 208,728 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $195.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.86.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.