JBF Capital Inc. Invests $11.13 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 440,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,132,000. General Motors comprises 1.8% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in General Motors by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,280,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 231,885 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 47.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,993 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 33.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,301,000 after acquiring an additional 958,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 25.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Nomura cut their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.52. 17,260,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,542,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.