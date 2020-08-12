Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €28.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JEN. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.64 ($28.99).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

ETR:JEN traded up €0.84 ($0.99) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €25.00 ($29.41). 235,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €22.58 and its 200-day moving average is €21.02. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 12-month high of €29.36 ($34.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.