JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,298 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.88. The company had a trading volume of 30,359,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,002,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average of $139.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

