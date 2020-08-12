JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $797,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,675,000 after acquiring an additional 146,023 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,308,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 171,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.78. 1,867,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,985. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.54.

