JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,399 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,399 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,318,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,471,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

