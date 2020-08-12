JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.94. 1,027,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,416. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $81.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

