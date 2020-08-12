JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a £111.25 Price Target

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a £111.25 ($145.44) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JET. Goldman Sachs Group set a £115 ($150.35) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.19) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £101 ($132.04) to £109 ($142.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.51) to £100 ($130.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.27) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £102.81 ($134.40).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

JET stock opened at GBX 8,678 ($113.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,398.32. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 65.28 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,168 ($119.86).

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.