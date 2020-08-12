Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Insider Sells £59,794.70 in Stock

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) insider Wendy Holley sold 12,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.41), for a total transaction of £59,794.70 ($78,173.23).

Shares of LON JTC traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 489 ($6.39). 28,325 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 473.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 436.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.13 million and a P/E ratio of 31.96. Jtc Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 498 ($6.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

