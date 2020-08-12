Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 9,000 ($117.66) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.51) to £100 ($130.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £101.55 ($132.76) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.19) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £101 ($132.04) to £109 ($142.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,200 ($81.06) to GBX 9,000 ($117.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £102.81 ($134.40).

Shares of JET opened at GBX 8,678 ($113.45) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,398.32. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 65.28 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,168 ($119.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

