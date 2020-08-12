Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.58 ($21.86).

Shares of HHFA traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €16.58 ($19.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 52 week low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a 52 week high of €25.38 ($29.86). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.28.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

