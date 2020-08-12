Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €45.70 Price Target for Hellofresh (ETR:HFG)

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €45.70 ($53.76) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.67 ($63.14).

ETR:HFG traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €46.14 ($54.28). 1,726,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. Hellofresh has a fifty-two week low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a fifty-two week high of €53.35 ($62.76). The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -744.19.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

