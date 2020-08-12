KeyCorp Boosts i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $32.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.75 million, a P/E ratio of -192.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $609,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $3,369,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 51.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.