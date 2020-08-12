Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ KIN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. 152,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,076. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $158.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.90. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. Analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $542,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 64,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

