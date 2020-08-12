Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,971 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group comprises approximately 3.1% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 445.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

KNSL traded down $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.39. 125,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.37 and its 200 day moving average is $134.50. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $212.10.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 35,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $5,281,976.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,719,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $161,661.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,957,363.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,940 shares of company stock worth $6,150,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.