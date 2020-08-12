KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Up 109.9% in January

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 109.9% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE KNOP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,175. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $452.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.70). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $67.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

