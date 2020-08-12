Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.32

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 15804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDSMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Main First Bank raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

