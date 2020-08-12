Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

KOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Investec downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4,086.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 246,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 240,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 57.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,038,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 742,138 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 918,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,982,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 568,797 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,307,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,484. The firm has a market cap of $695.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

