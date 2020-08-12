Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 2,093 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. 2,070,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,651,852. The company has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

