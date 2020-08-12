Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Announces Earnings Results

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Landec had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. Landec updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

LNDC traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,315. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $313.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNDC. ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research lowered Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Landec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

