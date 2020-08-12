Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.65.

TSE LB opened at C$28.33 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$26.25 and a one year high of C$46.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$240.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 2.5400001 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

