Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:AMTI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:AMTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.74), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. 2,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,465. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $31.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc develops biological therapeutics to treat autoimmune, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.. The company develops submucosal biopharmaceuticals and bio-betters. Applied Molecular Transport Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

