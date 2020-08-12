Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

Shares of LINC traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,271. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LINC. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

