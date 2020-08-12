Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) Short Interest Up 109.4% in January

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the December 31st total of 682,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,292,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lipocine by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,443 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lipocine by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPCN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Lipocine from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Lipocine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Lipocine stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. 8,237,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,480. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $100.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

